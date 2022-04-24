Video: Graeme Souness claims Liverpool star lucky to escape red card

Graeme Souness has claimed Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was lucky to escape a red card.

A Doucoure foul instigated a mass coming together of players pushing and shoving, and Mane appeared to push Allan in the face.

The referee clearly saw the incident, as he decided to give the Liverpool man a yellow card. However, raising your arms in that fashion does usually result in a red card.

Souness disagreed with the referee’s decision, as seen in the video below from Sky Sports.

Mane also appeared to poke Mason Holgate in the eye, but again, the referee decided it wasn’t worthy of punishment.

