(Video) Jorginho embarrassingly fluffs penalty before Pulisic saves the day vs. West Ham

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Chelsea has taken a very late lead against London rivals West Ham United.

Despite naming a much-changed starting 11 due to having half an eye on next week’s Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, manager David Moyes’ Hammers have performed excellently to keep the Blues at bay.

Irrespective of their display though, the Londoners conceded a penalty late on after defender Craig Dawson was deemed to have stopped a clear goalscoring opportunity after pulling Romelu Lukaku down inside the area.

Referee Michael Oliver was quick to point to the spot and after viewing the pitch-side monitor cancelled Dawson’s original booking out and upgraded it to a red card.

Although Moyes would have been hugely disappointed to see his side concede a late spot-kick, the Scottish tactician would have been elated after goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski saved Jorginho’s poorly taken effort.

However, Moyes’ emotions would have been quickly turned to despair again after substitute winger Christian Pulisic popped up with the game’s winner just moments later.

