West Ham to be given bigger transfer budget than new Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag

West Ham United manager David Moyes could have more money to spend than some of his big rivals this summer.

According to reports, the Hammers are set to arm their manager with a stunning £150million to spend on new players ahead of next season.

In comparison, Erik ten Hag will supposedly only get £120m at Manchester United, while Newcastle’s wealthy owners are only prepared to give Eddie Howe £90m to spend this summer.

West Ham will hope to make this count, as they could well finish above Man Utd this season and could cement their dominance further next year if they can bring some even better players in.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have made progress under their new owners, bringing in big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January.

They will surely soon challenge West Ham in that top six area of the table, but a good transfer window for Moyes could see him keep ahead of the Magpies.