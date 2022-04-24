West Ham won’t have any centre-backs available for upcoming Arsenal clash

West Ham defender Craig Dawson got sent off against Chelsea this afternoon, meaning David Moyes now faces a crisis at the back for the upcoming game against Arsenal.

The Hammers won’t have any centre-backs available to take on the Gunners, as per Jason Soutar in the tweet below…

This is, needles to say, a huge blow for West Ham at this crucial stage of the season, with the east Londoners also suffering a 1-0 defeat away to Chelsea this afternoon after a late goal from Christian Pulisic.

One imagines Moyes and co. will now be fully focused on the Europa League for the rest of the season, with the wheels falling off a bit in terms of their domestic campaign.

Arsenal might be a bit short of quality up front at the moment, but they’re in good form after beating Chelsea and Manchester United in their last two games, so will surely enjoy themselves against a depleted West Ham side.

