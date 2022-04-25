Major implications for Arsenal star’s future as Arteta settles on preferred partnership in key area

Arsenal could reportedly decide to sell William Saliba this summer as there doesn’t seem to be a first-team plan for him under Mikel Arteta.

According to Football Insider, Gunners boss Arteta is keen not to break up the central defensive pairing of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes, so that doesn’t leave room for Saliba.

The report adds that Arsenal have been told by Marseille that they’d be keen to make Saliba’s loan permanent this summer, so there should be an option there for the young France international if he does decide to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will surely be concerned by this news, as Saliba looks a terrific prospect with a big future in the game.

The north London giants notably let Serge Gnabry leave when he was a youngster without ever really giving him much of a chance, and he’s now a star player for Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Saliba looks like a player with similar potential, and one imagines Arsenal would live to regret it if they didn’t give him more of an opportunity.

At the same time, however, White and Magalhaes look a fine partnership and it makes sense that Arteta wants to build around them.