Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has sent a jokey transfer message to Erik ten Hag as he prepares to leave Amsterdam and take the Manchester United manager’s job in the summer.

The Dutch tactician is coming towards the end of his time with Ajax and looks an exciting appointment for Man Utd, and there’s now bound to be plenty of speculation about potential signings he could make at Old Trafford.

It seems Brobbey himself is keen to be in the mix, with the Daily Star quoting him as sending a cheeky little plea to Ten Hag after commenting on his big move to United and his suitability for the role.

He said: “I am very happy for him and he really deserves it after everything he has done for Ajax.

“If only he brings me with him in two years…. no no.. joking joking!”

Brobbey is not yet the biggest name in world football, but the 20-year-old looks an impressive talent after some eye-catching performances on loan at Ajax from RB Leipzig.

MUFC could perhaps do well to keep an eye on his development in the near future, as he might one day be good enough to lead the line for the Red Devils, who aren’t exactly blessed with particularly in-form attacking talent right now.