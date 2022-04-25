Chelsea star reaches four-year agreement with Real Madrid

Chelsea fans will be bitterly disappointed to hear that defender Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The flamboyant German centre-back, who has grown to become a loved figure at Stamford Bridge, has played a huge part under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Featuring heavily for the ex-PSG boss following his arrival last season, Rudiger’s efforts saw him contribute to the Blues’ impressive Champions League win last summer.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, it was always likely that the Blues would be forced to bid farewell to one of their most important players.

Chelsea to lose Rudiger to Real Madrid

As we reported over the weekend, CaughtOffside understands that Chelsea’s hierarchy have been expecting Rudiger to join Real Madrid for several weeks.

Senior sources revealed to us that they suspect the player’s camp to have a PR agreement in place with Real Madrid, hence the recent transfer hints to other clubs, such as Manchester United.

Chelsea are expecting Antonio Rudiger to go to Real Madrid , CaughtOffside understands ?? ?? Senior club sources have suggested that the player’s agent Saif Rubie has a PR campaign agreement in place with Florentino Perez (hence the recent #MUFC hints on social media). pic.twitter.com/V3M6nxf0aT — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 23, 2022

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting that an agreement, believed to be on a four-year deal, has been reached between both parties.

The agreement between Toni Rüdiger and Real Madrid has been reached on a four year deal, valid until June 2026. ??? #RealMadrid It’s matter of final details before signing the contracts. No official announcement before the end of the season, even if Toni will sign in May. pic.twitter.com/gnTAv6GYr3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2022

Rudiger is now set to leave London at the end of the season.