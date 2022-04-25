Verbal agreement reached as Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger closes in on free transfer to new club

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger may reportedly have settled on his next club for this summer.

The Germany international’s future has been up in the air for some time, with Thomas Tuchel confirming yesterday that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of his contract this summer.

Now Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on Rudiger’s future, stating that the 29-year-old has a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid on a long-term deal.

See below for details, with Romano suggesting it’s not completely done yet, but that Rudiger looks like making Madrid his next move, with final details to be discussed soon…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea battle Spurs for transfer of 21-year-old as two Blues players’ futures in doubt
A game of two halves for Stuart Atwell as Liverpool beat Everton, while Man United star shows the ugly side of his game – Mark Halsey
Video: Liverpool’s Alisson trolls Jordan Pickford over Everton time-wasting at 0-0

This is a huge blow for Chelsea, though their fans will have been bracing themselves for this for some time.

Rudiger has been a terrific servant for the Blues and will be a tough player to replace, though the Telegraph have linked them with a top quality young player in the form of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as someone who could take his place in Tuchel’s defence.

More Stories Antonio Rudiger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.