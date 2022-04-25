Manchester United boost as soon-to-be free agent has always dreamt of Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United may reportedly have been handed a boost in their potential transfer pursuit of Brentford playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international is set to become a free agent this summer after only signing a short-term deal with his current club, and his fine performances are likely to see him attract plenty of interest.

According to the Daily Star, both Man Utd and Tottenham are considering moving for Eriksen, and the Red Devils may be in luck with a move for the former Inter Milan man.

A report from Todo Fichajes states that Eriksen has always dreamt of playing for United, and that their interest is set to turn his head as he weighs up his options this summer.

Christian Eriksen to Manchester United?
Eriksen has recovered remarkably well from his life-threatening cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020 last summer, and looks back to his best again with some eye-catching performances in the Premier League.

United could surely do with a quality creative player like this in their ranks, meaning they could be less reliant on Bruno Fernandes as the man to work some magic in midfield, with the Portuguese maestro not looking at his very best in recent times.

