Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will reportedly wait until the end of the season to hold talks over his future at the club amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian tactician is one of the targets PSG have in mind to replace Mauricio Pochettino, but his current focus is on getting Spurs into the top four by the end of this campaign, according to the Telegraph.

Conte took over as Tottenham manager earlier this season and has made a decent start, though his spell in north London has been marred by some controversy.

Despite mostly good results and performances on the pitch, Conte hasn’t always sounded particularly happy in the job and it may well be that he’d be tempted to walk out of the club for a big name like PSG.

Another report from Get French Football News has also weighed in on the situation, suggesting that Pochettino could be eyed for a return to THFC if Conte does leave.

In truth, that could end up being the best move for everyone involved, but Spurs fans would surely also be disappointed to lose such a top manager after a relatively short spell in charge.