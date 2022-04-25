Daniel Levy makes summer transfer window promise to Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly promised manager Antonio Conte that he’ll be heavily backed during this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to recent reports, which suggest Levy has vowed to award the no-nonsense Italian with significant funds following reported interest from Paris-Saint Germain.

It has been noted that Conte has been seeking assurances that he and his recruitment will be backed as they look to close the gap on the Premier League’s top four.

Judging by these last reports, it certainly looks that Levy, who is not known for his over-the-top spending, could be willing to break the mould in an attempt to keep one of the sport’s best managers happy.

