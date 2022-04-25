Old picture emerges showing that Erling Haaland may be an Arsenal fan

Arsenal fans will be dreaming after seeing an old picture emerge that shows Erling Haaland may be a Gunners supporter!

The Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker is one of the biggest talents in world football at the moment after some truly incredible goal-scoring form in the last few years, and he’s surely not likely to end up at Arsenal any time soon.

Still, perhaps there’s an old connection there, with the Daily Star reporting on an old photo of Haaland wearing an Arsenal shirt as a kid, which will no doubt excite some of the club’s fans.

Haaland is more likely to move to Manchester City this summer if BBC Sport‘s recent report is anything to go by, but for now, Arsenal fans can enjoy a picture of the goal machine in their colours…

Arsenal will surely be in the market for a new striker this summer, but one imagines they’ll have to do without someone quite as good as Haaland.

Still, beggars can’t be choosers, with the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hurting the club, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could follow after running down their contracts.

