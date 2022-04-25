Chelsea considering transfer move for Leicester City star to fix problem position

Chelsea FC Leicester City FC
Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana this summer as Antonio Rudiger prepares to leave.

Thomas Tuchel has publicly come out to confirm that Rudiger will not be staying at Stamford Bridge once his contract expires this summer, and that looks like very bad news indeed for the Blues.

Rudiger’s exit comes as Andreas Christensen is also about to become a free agent, so Chelsea could do with getting some business done in defence this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, Foxes centre-back Fofana is one of the options being considered by the west London giants.

Wesley Fofana to Chelsea?
Fofana has shown great potential in his time at the King Power Stadium and could improve further under the right manager, with Tuchel looking like someone who knows how to push players to improve and reach their full potential.

Chelsea have had some success in raiding Leicester in the past, with N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell doing well, though there was also Danny Drinkwater, who flopped after swapping the Foxes for the Blues.

3 Comments

  1. I know your main role is to promote the interests of the super rich clubs but this is clouding your judgement. Fofana has a contract with Leicester until 2027. He is already one of the best centre back in the world. Do you really think Leicester will sell? The only such scenario would be if the Russian-owned club, on one of the other super rich clubs, offers in the region of £150m

  3. Ha! Ha! Ha! He’s just signed a 5-year contract at Leicester. “I love it here! This is my club”, he said.

