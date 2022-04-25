Arsenal confident over Premier League transfer raid as player expected to seek move

Arsenal reportedly believe they can get a transfer deal done for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer.

The Brazil international hasn’t always been a regular at the Etihad Stadium, despite playing a key role for Pep Guardiola’s side with some superb performances at times.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if Jesus sought a move for more first-team football this summer, and it would be equally unsurprising if there were plenty of top teams ready to make offers for him.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in the 25-year-old and believe they can get a deal done for him, with Mikel Arteta knowing the player well from his time on Guardiola’s coaching staff at Man City.

Jesus looks like he could be a fine fit for the Gunners, who surely need more than one top signing up front this summer due to their current situation in that department.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been missed since leaving in January, and there are surely further exits ahead as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are set to be out of contract in the summer.