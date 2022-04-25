Manchester City reportedly have a transfer deal for Erling Haaland all but complete for the summer, and are now weighing up whether or not to move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Haaland looks set to join City after months of speculation over the Borussia Dortmund striker’s future, but getting a deal done for Rice might be a bit more complicated, according to the Telegraph.

The England international could cost as much as £150million, according to the report, and City don’t want to be dragged into another Harry Kane-like saga as they were when they ultimately failed to sign Tottenham’s star player last summer.

Rice is another big name from a Premier League rival, and it’s easy to see why West Ham will want to get as much as possible from letting him go.

The 23-year-old has shown himself to be a world class talent and fantastic all-rounder in midfield, so he could have a tremendous impact as a long-term Fernandinho replacement at the Etihad Stadium.

If City could somehow get both Haaland and Rice in the same summer they’d be in a very good position to dominate for years to come.