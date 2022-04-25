Journalist predicts Liverpool to enter race to sign Premier League midfielder

Liverpool will be interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who believes Jurgen Klopp could enter the race to sign the talented England international.

Rice is understood to be valued at a whopping £150m, but after reportedly rejecting a recent contract offer, now looks certain to leave the Hammers at some point in the near future (The Guardian).

Super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Rob Segal recently said that the Londoners’ skipper was set to rejoin Chelsea before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

“I think Declan Rice is slightly snookered now,” Segal said in his column.

“He was going to go back to Chelsea – that was the worst kept secret in the industry but Chelsea isn’t in the same position now, obviously. Rice still has a good while left on his contract, two years with West Ham having an option for another, so he is in a bit of a tricky spot now.”

However, although the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the defensive midfielder, Jones is predicting Liverpool to join the queue for his signature too.

Speaking recently to GiveMeSport, Jones, when asked about Liverpool’s stance on Rice, said: “Of course, they’re going to be interested in Declan Rice because if Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have had that player on their radar, then you kind of at least have got to consider whether you’re going to need him,”