Journalist says Leeds United are growing confident of signing RB Leipzig defender

Leeds United are reportedly growing in confidence that they’ll be able to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who has suggested the Whites remain adamant they will be able to prize the highly-rated Croatian away from Germany.

Gvardiol, 20, joined RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb last year in a deal worth just under £17m.

Since then, the 20-year-old, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 42 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive five goals along the way.

However, when it comes to the possibility of joining Jesse Marsch’s Whites, although, on paper, the Croatia international could be viewed as an overly ambitious target, Jones has delivered a positive update.

“I thought at first it was a bit too ambitious, but the more I speak to people, the more I start to realise that Leeds are starting to believe that this is where they should be shopping,” he told Give Me Sport.

“These are the sorts of players that they believe they can get. So, I’m certainly not going to rule it out.”