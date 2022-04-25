Jurgen Klopp reveals he hasn’t watched Premier League side since Man City heartbreak

“Where do you want your statue, Vincent Kompany?”

Those were the words said by Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville after the former Manchester City centre-back fired the Citizens to their sixth Premier League title in 2019.

This season is turning out to be somewhat of a replica of the 2018-19 campaign.

Three years ago, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool pushed Pep Guardiola’s sky blues the whole way but Kompany’s 35-yard rocket against Leicester City turned out to be the difference and ensured the title would be heading back to the Etihad.

Ahead of what looks set to be another razor-thin run-in between two of England’s best sides, Klopp has lifted the lid on what he felt three years ago.

“The last time I watched them was when we were both in a similar situation and they played Leicester when Kompany scored,” the German told Sky Sports.

“I hate the fact that Sky Sports still have this goal and use it in a lot of their pre-match trailers! We have watched it long enough, it was one of the hardest moments of my life. I still remember exactly what I was thinking at the time. [James] Maddison was tired and I was thinking ‘come on Brendan, sub him!’ and it was that exact area that Kompany fired the ball into the goal from.

“That was the last time I’ve watched them. We have to learn from our mistakes sometimes so that’s something I don’t do now. This whole thing about who plays first or last. We know the situation – we just have to win. But I don’t think they are too bothered whether they play first or if we play first.”