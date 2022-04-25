Leeds United and Liverpool set for head-to-head over teenage right-back

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
According to recent reports, Leeds United and Liverpool will do battle over Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Alan Nixon, who has claimed the Whites, should they stay up this season, are keen to bring the talented teenager to the Premier League.

Since being promoted to Aberdeen’s senior first-team last year, Ramsay, 18, has grown to become one of the SPL’s brightest full-backs.

However, despite Leeds United’s interest, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is also in the mix for his signature.

Writing in his column on Sunday, Nixon said: “Aberdeen left out their young defender at the weekend and insiders believe there will be a fee agreed very soon, possibly this week,” he wrote.

“Sources close to the player expect him to be allowed to talk to both clubs to discuss their plans before taking his pick.”

Having so far featured in 22 Premiership games this season, Ramsay, whose contract expires in two-years time, has gone on to directly contribute to six goals.

