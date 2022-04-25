Liverpool and Everton could both be charged for incident in Merseyside Derby, says ex-referee

Liverpool and Everton could both be charged for failing to control their players after the brawl we saw in the Merseyside Derby yesterday.

That’s the view of former Premier League referee Mark Halsey, who added that he felt referee Stuart Atwell dealt with the difficult situation well in his column for CaughtOffside.

Liverpool ended up winning 2-0, but there were plenty of talking points in a feisty encounter, with Halsey suggesting the players’ behaviour could now land both teams in trouble.

“The Merseyside Derby really burst into life with some unsavoury behaviour from both sets of players in the first half,” Halsey said.

“That melee in the first half was all handbags really, and I thought the referee handled the incident well. It’s difficult to sort those situations out, and obviously there’s VAR there to back the referee up.

“I think this will probably lead to both clubs being charged for failing to control their players in that incident, but the referee handed out a couple of cautions and calmed the game down, so I think he did well.”

The result sees Liverpool keep to within just one point of league leaders Manchester City, while Everton’s relegation fears will now be growing as their loss followed a win for fellow strugglers Burnley.