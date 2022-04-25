Video: Liverpool’s Alisson trolls Jordan Pickford over Everton time-wasting at 0-0

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson had the last laugh against his opposite number Jordan Pickford in yesterday’s Merseyside Derby.

Pickford was one of a number of Everton players who was already time-wasting with the score at 0-0 in the first half, as he rather theatrically went to ground after making a simple catch, before smiling and winking at the home crowd.

Watch the video below as Alisson repeated the trick later in the game, clearly relishing getting a dig back at Pickford for his antics…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Needless to say, the home crowd at Anfield loved it, and they’ll have loved everything about this 2-0 victory.

The result means the Reds remain just a point behind Manchester City in the title race, while it also moves rivals Everton a step closer to relegation.