Manchester United could reportedly be set to hand their new manager as much as £150million to spend in this summer’s transfer window.

Erik ten Hag is the man the Red Devils have chosen to take charge of their first-team next season, with current interim manager Ralf Rangnick making way once this campaign draws to a close.

It’s going to be a major rebuilding job for Man Utd under Ten Hag, who is expected to be given as much as £150m to spend on new signings, according to ESPN.

Part of that seems set to come from a few player sales, with the report naming the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as players who could be offloaded.

It remains to be seen how easy it will be for United to find buyers for these flops, but it certainly makes sense to try as hard as possible to make a fresh start next term.

Ten Hag, however, should be given time to properly rebuild this team after a difficult period in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with a string of poor decisions leading to some expensive and poorly-performing signings, plus a few ill-thought-out managerial appointments.