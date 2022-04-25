Man United handed major boost after £60m-linked midfielder fumes at being substituted

Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Barcelona’s Frankie De Jong.

The industrious midfielder was named in Xavi’s starting 11 to face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday but was spotted fuming after being substituted (Mundo Deportivo).

Following a poor performance from the entire team, Xavi’s Catalan side was beaten one-nill.

However, after opting to mix things up at the hour mark, the club legend decided to haul De Jong off and replace him with Nico Gonzalez.

The ex-playmaker’s decision didn’t go down well with the Netherlands international who ripped his shin pads off and threw them to the ground in anger after walking off the pitch.

De Jong to Man United?

Recent times have seen De Jong heavily linked with a reunion with old boss Erik ten Hag, who will become Manchester United’s next permanent manager at the end of the current campaign.

Although Xavi has played down the possibility of De Jong leaving the Nou Camp this summer, a recent report from El Chiringuito TV claimed if a bid of around €70m (£60m) came in, the La Liga giants would consider offloading the former Ajax midfielder.

?”El MANCHESTER UNITED quiere a FRENKIE De Jong”? ??”En el BARÇA estarían ENCANTADOS de venderlo por 70 MILLONES”. ??EXCLUSIVA de @10JoseAlvarez en #ChiringuitoBarcelona. pic.twitter.com/aDmtGr83Z2 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 24, 2022

Responding to De Jong’s links to Old Trafford, Xavi, who spoke to reporters ahead of last weekend’s tie, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “I haven’t talked with him about his future.

“He is playing at a very good level and has to continue here – he can be one of the best midfielders in the world for years to come. If it were up to me, I would continue here for many more years. He is very important and can mark an era here. He has to score, assist and he has to be the protagonist.”