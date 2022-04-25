Newcastle United enter race to sign Juventus star with 142 professional goals

Long gone are the days when Newcastle United couldn’t compete with the big boys in the transfer market.

Following their huge £305m takeover last year, the Magpies, led by English manager Eddie Howe, have turned their season around.

At one point the Toon looked strong candidates to be relegated, however, after winning 10 of their last 14 matches, now appear to be well on their way to securing a top-half finish – something that seemed virtually impossible earlier in the campaign.

Ahead of what looks to be an important summer with Howe clearly plotting how to take the club to the next level, according to recent reports, the North East club have sensationally registered their interest in Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.

That’s according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via Sports Witness), who claims the Magpies would like to sign the soon-to-be free agent at the end of the season.

Although it has been noted that the Argentina international’s preference is to remain in Italy – a country he is happy and settled in, it is not a foregone conclusion that the 28-year-old will find a suitor in Serie A.

Paulo Dybala to Newcastle United?

Despite Inter Milan being keen to sign him, they have yet to make a formal approach and that has caused Dybala to sit back and weigh up his options before making a final decision.

It is obvious that when one of the world’s most prolific attackers becomes available on a free transfer, they’re going to have multiple options, and that could well mean that Howe’s side misses out.

But one thing is for sure – fans will certainly want to take their hats off and acknowledge the Magpies’ clear ambition and eagerness to become a force to be reckoned with.

Since making his professional debut for Atletico Central Corodoba at the age of 17, Dybala has gone on to rack up an impressive 142 senior goals, including 133 for the ‘Old Lady’.