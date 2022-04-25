Newcastle United eyeing ambitious summer move for La Liga winner

Despite signing Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa in January and witnessing him put in some great performances, there is now no guarantee that Newcastle United will make the English full-back’s switch permanent.

Manager Eddie Howe could, instead, look to sign a younger, more forward-thinking attacking full-back and one player the Magpies are reported to be keen on is Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Jacque Talbot, who has claimed the Geordies have Lodi, 24, listed as a summer transfer target.

The targeting of Lodi is certainly ambitious and one that perfectly demonstrates the trajectory of the club since its eye-watering takeover at the end of last year.

Renan Lodi in action for Atletico Madrid.

Virtually nailed-on to avoid relegation this season, the next campaign will likely see the Magpies look to continue their development and strive to establish themselves as a side worthy of challenging for European qualification.

When it comes to Lodi, the Brazilian, who has three years left on his deal at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, is certainly proven at playing at the highest levels.

Not only has the 24-year-old remained a mainstay in Diego Simeone’s team since his arrival from Athletico-PR in 2019, but his contributions, both defensively and offensively, have seen him rack up six goals and nine assists in 115 appearances, with his most notable achievement coming last season after lifting the La Liga title.

