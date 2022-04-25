(Photo) Everton fans smash up Anfield following 2-0 derby defeat

Everton was beaten two-nill during Sunday afternoon’s Merseyside derby.
Last weekend’s derby was arguably the biggest in Premier League history.
Liverpool is pushing Manchester City the whole way in the race for the title with Everton staring at relegation.
Sunday’s results were always going to have huge implications at both ends of the table and thanks to goals from Andy Roberton and substitute Divock Origi, it was to be Jurgen Klopp’s Reds who came away victorious.
However, following the final whistle, some unsavoury scenes followed after large sections of Toffee fans decided to smash up the facilities to Anfield.
Animals ? #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/8TNfKGiQXC
— Yasemin Dilek (@yasemindilek_) April 24, 2022
no surprise.everton fans are a lower class of people,they are taught hatred growing up,theres a reason they are called bitter blues,i cant wait for them to go down,then who are they gonna hate,its pure jealousy,as LFC fans kids are taught to love them but if you grow up an Everton fan you are only taught to hate LFC,pathetic
I look forward to Everton being relegate…….hilarious.