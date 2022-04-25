(Photo) Everton fans smash up Anfield following 2-0 derby defeat

Everton was beaten two-nill during Sunday afternoon’s Merseyside derby.

Last weekend’s derby was arguably the biggest in Premier League history.

Liverpool is pushing Manchester City the whole way in the race for the title with Everton staring at relegation.

Sunday’s results were always going to have huge implications at both ends of the table and thanks to goals from Andy Roberton and substitute Divock Origi, it was to be Jurgen Klopp’s Reds who came away victorious.

However, following the final whistle, some unsavoury scenes followed after large sections of Toffee fans decided to smash up the facilities to Anfield.