Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to be sacked by Paris Saint-Germain imminently, and a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

The Argentine was one of Manchester United’s targets this summer, according to ESPN, but they eventually went for Erik ten Hag to be their next manager.

Now it looks like Pochettino is in talks over a return to Tottenham, with Spurs chief Daniel Levy in frequent talks with the club’s former manager in recent months, according to Get French Football News.

The report also cites and translates claims from Le Parisien that Pochettino is close to being sacked by PSG, with current Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in line to replace him at the Parc des Princes.

Could these two be about to swap places?
It looks like we could effectively see a job swap between Pochettino and Conte, and it will be intriguing to see how this works out.

Man Utd took a big gamble in picking Ten Hag over the more experienced Pochettino, and it could come back to haunt them if he ends up doing a good job in a second spell at Spurs.

Conte, meanwhile, seems ideal for PSG, who will want to make progress in the Champions League after some disappointing results and performances in the competition under Pochettino.

