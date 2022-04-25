Euro giants set conditions for potential Manchester United transfer raid

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in a potential free transfer swoop for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, but do not want to be held to ransom over his wage demands.

PSG first approached Pogba last summer, according to The Athletic, but are now interested in him again as he prepares to become a free agent at the end of this season.

It remains to be seen, however, if the France international will definitely end up at the Parc des Princes, as the report suggests PSG don’t want to pay over the odds for him.

One can only imagine the kind of money Pogba and his agent will be looking for, and it’s increasingly hard to justify that after his underwhelming spell at Man Utd.

The 29-year-old remains a top talent on his day, however, so it could be worth taking a gamble on him and seeing what he could achieve in a team more suited to his qualities, as well as how he’d fare in the less competitive Ligue 1.

One imagines there will also be other suitors for a big name like Pogba this summer, so PSG might not want to overplay their hand here in case they miss out on a potentially brilliant free transfer.