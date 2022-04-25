The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Liverpool and Arsenal players getting the nod after enjoying important victories in big games this weekend.

Virgil van Dijk represents the Reds in Garth Crooks’ latest line up on BBC Sport, though there is, somewhat harshly, no room for any other of the club’s Merseyside Derby heroes such as goal-scorers Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi.

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah make up two of the front three after shining in a hugely important win for the Gunners over top four rivals Manchester United, while Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus completes the front three after a stunning four-goal haul in his side’s win over Watford…

Newcastle’s Brazilian duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton were also undoubtedly among the most eye-catching performers this weekend, with the pair scoring some delightful goals for the Magpies as they beat Norwich City.

James Ward-Prowse and Kevin De Bruyne complete the midfield, while Nick Pope and Nathan Collins earn deserving spots in the XI after Burnley’s win over Wolves looks to have given them genuine hope of staying up.