Rangnick in hot water with Man United following recent comments

Following comments he made last week, interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly agitated the club’s hierarchy.

That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claim the German’s decision to go on record and suggest the club need to sign as many as 10 new players during the summer transfer window, raised senior eyebrows.

Speaking to Sky Sports last week after United were thrashed four-nill at Anfield by rivals Liverpool, Rangnick, said: “There will be a rebuild for sure but that does not help us when we still have five games to play.

“If you analyse the situation it is not difficult to analyse. For me, it is clear there will be six, seven, eight, maybe ten new players. Before you sign those players you need to be aware how you want to play.”

MORE: Man City have Erling Haaland transfer all but done and have £150m-rated star in their sights next

Those comments now appear to have gone down like a lead balloon among the club’s senior decision-makers.

It is hard not to feel sorry for Rangnick – he was brought in, on a temporary basis to steady the ship and with an agreement in place for him to move to a consultancy role at the end of the campaign, it would be fair to assume the club also asked him to make notes on future plans.

Rangnick’s Man United future now in doubt?

Obviously, when it comes to publicly slating the state of the current squad, the United faithful, who are not blinded, will probably be pleased to finally hear some brutal honesty.

However, clearly, this approach has not been well received and should the club’s decision-makers decide to retract their consultancy offer, that could, of course, lead to Rangnick having no future within the organisation.