Rangnick tells Man United board which five players are ‘not fit for purpose’

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is preparing to depart his managerial role at the club.

Although expected to move to a more office-based consultancy position at the end of the season, the German could still play a key part in shaping the side’s next era under new boss Erik ten Hag.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, Rangnick has informed the Red Devils’ hierarchy that there are as many as five first-team players who are not good enough to remain at the club.

It has been noted that Phil Jones, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial have all been named as players who are ‘not fit for purpose’.

After being signed by Sir Alex Ferguson, Jones, who has been with the club for well over a decade, is likely to move on in the summer transfer window anyway but there will be major concerns over Wan-Bissaka, who only joined from Crystal Palace in 2019 for nearly £50m.

Should the ex-Eagles full-back be offloaded, probably for a much lower fee than they paid, it really would signal a major flaw in the Red Devils’ transfer policies.

Elsewhere, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bailly and Lindelof, both of whom were signed by Jose Mourinho, sold. Both centre-backs have failed to live up to expectations and are now very much fringe players with little to offer.

Lastly, Martial, who is on loan with Sevilla, seems unlikely to have a long-term future under ten Hag and the Frenchman’s proposed sale would probably go down well with fans.