Real Madrid remain confident of clinching Kylian Mbappe transfer despite persuasive PSG offer

Real Madrid reportedly remain confident of clenching the transfer of Kylian Mbappe this summer, despite Paris Saint-Germain making him a pretty persuasive offer to stay at the club.

Mbappe is close to becoming a free agent after running his PSG contract down, and Real seemingly still believe he will make his way to Madrid on a free at the end of the season, according to The Athletic.

Los Blancos would certainly do well to land Mbappe on a free, as the 23-year-old looks like having a great career ahead of him, but there could still be another twist in this saga.

PSG are set to offer the France international huge money to stay at the Parc des Princes, and will also try to make it clear to their star player that he still has time to move to the Bernabeu later in his career, according to The Athletic.

That could do the job for PSG, but CaughtOffside’s view is that Mbappe should get out of his current club as soon as possible.

As we wrote yesterday, Mbappe is a generational talent who deserves better than to have his own fans walk out ahead of his team celebrating a title victory.

We argued that Mbappe should swap PSG for the adoring support he’d have at Liverpool, but Real Madrid would also be a good move for him in terms of fulfilling his ambitions and being treated with the God-like status that he seems unlikely to get with such high demands in Paris.