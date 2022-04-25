Chelsea battle Spurs for transfer of 21-year-old as two Blues players’ futures in doubt

Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly both interested in a potential summer transfer window deal for Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano.

The 21-year-old has long looked like an exciting young talent for the future, and he’s caught the eye on loan at Brest this season.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are one of the teams looking at Satriano this summer as they weigh up making changes up front, with both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner facing uncertain futures.

It’s fair to say that neither of those big-name signings have lived up to expectations at Chelsea so far, so it could be worth offloading them and bringing in a prospect like Satriano alongside one other more proven player.

The Mirror’s report suggests Satriano would probably be a squad player at Stamford Bridge, while he’s also being eyed up for a similar role behind Harry Kane at Tottenham.

Spurs could also do with more options in their attack as they tend to be a little overly reliant on Kane, with not much in the way of a Plan B when the England international isn’t quite on top form.