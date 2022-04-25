Spurs keen on £38m deal for Inter Milan defender who called Conte the ‘Lionel Messi of coaches’

Antonio Conte is keen to raid his former club Inter Milan for defender Alessandro Bastoni and according to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur is willing to pay the £38m required to bring the 23-year-old to England.

That’s according to reports in the Italian press, which claim Conte is a big fan of the young defender, who he managed during his time with Inter Milan.

Bastoni, who has two years left on his deal, has emerged as an important player for the Serie A champions – echoed by the fact he has featured in 29 domestic matches, so far, this season.

However, understood to be a target for Conte, who the player himself has already come out and labelled as the ‘Lionel Messi of coaches’, it is likely the 23-year-old would be keen on a move to materialise.