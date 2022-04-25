Spurs make £6.8m offer for highly-rated 20-year-old wing-back

Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly made a major move ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

According to recent reports, Antonio Conte has launched an €8m offer for Besiktas wing-back Ridvan Yilmaz.

Yilmaz, 20, who has just one year left on his deal, has been with the Turkish side his entire career and after impressing in the club’s youth ranks, was promoted to the senior first-team in 2020.

Since then, the 20-year-old, who predominantly plays as a left-sided wing-back, has gone on to feature in 59 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals along the way.