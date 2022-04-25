Erik ten Hag has been advised to make sweeping changes to his Manchester United squad when he takes over as manager this summer.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, pundit Garth Crooks made it clear he felt that Ten Hag can’t be a success at Old Trafford if he sticks with this current crop of players.

Man Utd have suffered some dire recent results, winning just two of their last ten games in all competitions, exiting the Champions League in that time and now looking highly unlikely to finish in the top four after losing an important six-pointer against fellow challengers Arsenal at the weekend.

Crooks is clearly unimpressed with what he’s seen from the Red Devils, and wants to see Ten Hag completely overhaul this side when he comes in ahead of next season, with the bonus of player sales being used to help fund new signings for the Dutch tactician.

“Manchester United owners have spent more money than any of their European counterparts and still haven’t landed the European Champions League or the Premier League title post Sir Alex Ferguson. United’s problem is that they have bought so very badly,” Crooks said.

“If their next manager Erik ten Hag has any sense he will not keep faith with the same players who have let down previous managers so villainously and initiate the exit of certain players who have overstayed their welcome and others who simply are not good enough and with that money fund a new regime.

“He must be ruthless otherwise everything he has achieved at Ajax will count for nought. Manchester United is a different beast entirely and if he doesn’t get it right he will be shown no mercy and devoured like all the others before him.”