Marcus Thuram reportedly looks set to be on the market this summer, in a possible boost for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

All three clubs have shown an interest in the Borussia Monchengladbach forward in recent times, and he’s now set to be allowed to move for as little as £15million this summer, according to The Athletic.

Thuram nearly joined Inter Milan last summer and was targeted by Spurs at the time, according to The Athletic, while Arsenal and Chelsea have been admirers of his in the past, though clubs have apparently been reluctant to work with his agents.

It will be interesting to see if there will be many takers for the Frenchman this summer, with all three of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in need of options up front.

At Arsenal, there could surely be a role for Thuram, even if only as a squad player, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah about to be out of contract, leaving very little for Mikel Arteta to work with up front.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have problems after so many recent big-name signings like Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have proven disappointing, so they could also make a few changes in that area of the pitch.

Spurs, meanwhile, might do well to bring in an alternative to first-choice front-man Harry Kane, with the club often a little overly reliant on him and lacking a Plan B when he’s not firing.