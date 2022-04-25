Man United hold talks via intermediaries over signing Ajax star to join with Ten Hag

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a potential transfer deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber via intermediaries.

The 20-year-old looks a promising young talent after rising up into the Ajax first-team under manager Erik ten Hag, who will be taking over at Old Trafford in the summer.

According to ESPN, Man Utd look set to hand Ten Hag around £150million to spend on new players, and it seems some work is already underway on signing Timber.

The Red Devils would do well to bring in a player Ten Hag knows well, and he’d also strengthen a problem position after a poor campaign from Harry Maguire in particular.

Timber could also end up being an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, and perhaps even on Raphael Varane, who hasn’t made the most convincing start since joining United from Real Madrid last summer.

Admittedly, Varane has had issues staying fit, which haven’t helped, while many top players have also found it difficult in this MUFC team.

Timber is alongside Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres as possible defensive targets for United, according to ESPN.