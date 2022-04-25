(Video) David Moyes delivers brutal response after learning Fabrizio Romano broke major Declan Rice news

Declan Rice has turned down a third contract offer from West Ham United.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who recently reported for The Guardian that the industrious defensive midfielder, who is wanted by both Chelsea and Manchester United, has opted against extending his stay with the Hammers.

However, forced to respond to this latest report, manager David Moyes has been put on the spot in a press conference and when asked for his thoughts on Romano’s claims, delivered a brutal response.

MORE: Man United handed major boost after £60m-linked midfielder fumes at being substituted

“Who was the journalist who put it out?” Moyes asked.

After being informed it was Italian journalist Romano, the Scottish tactician then went onto say: “One of the local boys then.

“We like Dec – he has three-and-a-half years to go on his contract, so I don’t think there is any big panic.

“I sold Wayne Rooney and Everton got better, so it doesn’t always mean that things don’t happen.

“But as we have said before, we have no intention of selling, so I don’t know why you keep asking me.”