(Video) Fabrizio Romano delivers exciting update on Spurs’ pursuit of Lautaro Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur is one of the clubs interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Manager Antonio Conte knows the Argentine forward well from his time working with the Serie A giants.

Although Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites were heavily linked with making an approach last summer, after the forward agreed a new deal, it more or less signalled an end to their pursuit.

However, hope that the Londoners could still yet sign one of the sport’s most prolific attackers has been renewed after leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Conte is keen to bring the Inter Milan number 10 to the Premier League.

Speaking to CBS Sports recently, the Italian journalist said: “In the Premier League, there is Tottenham, of course, with Antonio Conte interested.

“I would keep an eye on Atletico Madrid because I can tell you that before joining Inter, Atletico Madrid were more than close to signing Martinez.

“[…] But as of today, Inter has no bid on the table for Lautaro. There is no release clause in his contract, so for the moment, everything is still quiet.”

