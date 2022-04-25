Liverpool would do well to sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse as a replacement for Jordan Henderson at some point in the future, according to pundit Garth Crooks.

The Saints star had another superb performance this weekend, and it earned him a place in the Premier League team of the week, as selected by Crooks in his column for BBC Sport.

Ward-Prowse has long looked a hugely impressive player at Southampton, and it’s slightly surprising that he still hasn’t earned himself a bigger move.

Crooks certainly seems to be of that view, stating that the England international is a player with so much more to offer, and naming Liverpool as a potential destination.

When discussing his selection of Ward-Prowse in his team of the week, Crooks said: “When you’re 2-0 down away from home at half-time you had better have someone special in your team capable of turning the deficit around otherwise the game might as well be over. Fortunately, Southampton have James Ward-Prowse, who seems to have the ability to dig the Saints out of almost any hole.

“His two goals against Brighton were timely as they were beautifully struck. Southampton will do well to hold on to this player. He’s got so much more to offer and would make the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool.”

Liverpool don’t exactly look in urgent need of new signings in midfield right now, but it is true that club captain Henderson cannot go on forever.

If the Reds do decide to bring in a long-term successor in the near future, they could do a lot worse than the underrated Ward-Prowse.