West Ham preparing to open talks to sign Championship winger with 12 goals this season

West Ham United are set to open talks to sign Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the young attacker has become a top transfer target for David Moyes’ Hammers.

Lewis-Potter, 21, has experienced a fine campaign with the Tigers – featuring in 46 matches, across all competitions, and directly contributing to 16 goals along the way.

However, with Hull City nowhere near the Premier League and the young winger clearly outperforming in England’s second tier, it certainly looks to be just a matter of time before one of the country’s biggest clubs comes knocking.

Not only that, but recent weeks have seen the youngster earn his first call-up to represent England’s under-21s.

Speaking to Hull City’s official website about the remarkable achievement last month, the winger said: “I got the call the day after the Coventry City game. I was still in bed when I got the call off the England gaffer and I was buzzing.

“I wasn’t really expecting it because I was in contention for the Under-20s, but for Lee (Carsley) to ring me to say I was joining the Under-21s was a great feeling.

“The gaffer has been great with me. He has told me to do what I do normally every week for Hull City as that’s what has got me in the squad and just keep working hard and train how I normally would.

“The lads as well have been great. You talk about big names who play in the Premier League week in, week out and it’s just about getting on their wavelength, playing at their tempo and I think I have done that.”

West Ham to raid Championship for one of its biggest talents?

Following what has been an incredible breakthrough, Moyes is understandably keen to beat potential competition and is therefore prepared to offer Hull City £18m in exchange for the 21-year-old.

Lewis-Potter, who has just one year left on his deal, has spent his entire professional career with Hull City but looks nailed on to move on to a new and much bigger challenge this summer.