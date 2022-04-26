11 players Tottenham could offload this summer to kickstart rebuild

Tottenham could offload as many as 11 players this summer, to fund a total rebuild at the club.

Football.London have listed the players they believe could be on their way out the door in the next few months.

Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Jack Clarke, and Cameron Carter-Vickers are some fairly obvious names from the list, as all four are currently out on loan this summer. All four have shown they’re unlikely to make the grade at the club.

Pierluigi Gollini is another name mentioned, but he is only currently on loan at Tottenham. The chances of them signing him permanently seem very slim.

Harry Winks, Joe Rodon, Emerson Royal, Sergio Reguillon, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura make up the rest of the list. All five players tend to be in a regular matchday squad, and the majority get regular minutes in the Tottenham side.

If the listed players are to leave the club, Tottenham will have to spend big this summer to have enough squad depth to compete, especially if they qualify for European competitions.