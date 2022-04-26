Joao Santos, the agent of Jorginho, has confirmed he will stay at Chelsea this summer.

Many players of Chelsea have been linked with a move away from the club this summer, due to complications with their current ownership. One man who has confirmed he will leave the club is Antonio Rudiger, as relayed by The Athletic.

Jorginho has started 22 games this season and is still a key figure in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Despite recent rumours, it now seems as if Jorginho is going to stay at Chelsea, according to his agent, as quoted in the tweet below.

?Joao #Santos, agente di #Jorginho, in ESCLUSIVA a https://t.co/VdiktdtZ9x: "Trattativa con la #Juve? Stante così le cose e senza un compratore, resta a Londra al 100%. Ad ora non può esserci trattativa con la #Juve. Conosco #Cherubini da 20 anni, è consapevole della situazione" — calciomercato.it (@calciomercatoit) April 26, 2022

Jorginho has recently been linked to a move to Juventus as the tweet states, but his agent has confirmed that the Juventus sporting director is aware of the situation, and he won’t be leaving the club this summer.

Chelsea have to be careful not to go on a downward spiral in the next few months. Rudiger has already confirmed he will leave, and Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are both also out of contract.

Kante and Marcos Alonso are also out of contract next year, so they will be hoping their ownership situation is solved quickly, so they can tie down some of their key players.