Arsenal contact agents of 23-year-old Serie A striker who wants Premier League move

Arsenal looks certain to try and sign a new striker during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners, led by manager Mikel Arteta, have recently bid farewell to experienced forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona in January.

Since then, although still performing well in the Premier League, Arteta has been forced to rely on the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

With the club seemingly keen to reinforce their frontline, this summer could see the Londoners splash the cash on at least one high-profile striker.

Although the club are rumoured to be interested in Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, another striker has emerged as a candidate to arrive at the Emirates this summer.

According to a recent report from journalist Freddie Paxton, Arsenal has been in touch with the agents of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who is reportedly valued at a whopping £84m (€100m).

I’m told Arsenal have been in contact with the agent of Victor Osimhen. The feeling is that the interest is serious, but Napoli will expect €100m+ this summer. Player wants to play in England and has previously been contacted by Newcastle. He is more interested in Arsenal.#AFC — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) April 25, 2022

Osimhen an alternative to Jesus for Arsenal?

It is very unlikely that Arsenal will be able to sign both Jesus and Osimhen, so it would make sense if Arteta were hedging his bets rather than pinning his hopes entirely on one player.

It could well be that Pep Guardiola has not fully made up his mind about the possibility of selling Jesus – especially considering the Brazilian netted four goals last weekend against Watford.

Speaking about the South American after the game, as quoted by MEN, Guardiola said: “I said before, if there is one person in world football that deserves nights like Gabriel had, then it is him.

“We are delighted for him and he helped us a lot. He helped us to win this game. Of course, the assist from Oleks [Zinchenko] and the assist from Kevin [De Bruyne] are brilliant, but he has to be there.”

Nevertheless though, if the Citizens do decide to keep Jesus around, Osimhen is not a bad alternative – albeit an expensive one.

Since joining Napoli from Lille back in 2020, the 23-year-old Nigeria international, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 58 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 34 goals along the way.