Arsenal eyeing move for Everton forward in case of relegation

As Arsenal continue their search for a striker this summer, one option could get a lot more interesting depending on the results of the final five games of the Premier League season.

The Gunners have been linked with moves for Tammy Abraham and Gabriel Jesus this week, as Mikel Arteta looks for a central striker that can lead the line effectively. Following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette has continued to show little sign of developing into the lethal striker Mikel Arteta would like. The Frenchman has scored just four times in the Premier League this season.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as another option according to David Ornstein. The Athletic reporter told Mark Chapman that Arsenal had a lot admiration for him.

Should Everton go down, then no doubt the price for Calvert-Lewin would sink too. Although he himself has just three goals this season, the England international has missed a large portion of it with a fractured toe. Last year he was one of the best forward in the division, scoring 16 for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton and earning that call up.