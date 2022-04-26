Arsenal are reportedly pursuing a potential transfer deal for in-form wonderkid Djed Spence, but his dream is to play for Manchester United in the future.

The Gunners could do well to win the race for Spence after his eye-catching performances on loan at Nottingham Forest this season, with his parent club Middlesbrough sure to have plenty of clubs coming in for him this summer.

See below for details Florian Plettenberg states that Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are among the clubs interested in the 21-year-old full-back, who can operate well on both the right and left-hand side, and who seems to have love for Man Utd…

Update #Spence: Selling price is €12-15m! It is said that he has got „5 offers“. City, Arsenal & Tottenham are among the interested clubs. Jedd‘s dream is to play for #MUFC one day. He is a fan! Been told there should be still a loose contact with #FCBayern. @SkySportNews ??????? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 26, 2022

Spence could be ideal for Arsenal as they look in need of more cover at full-back next season due to doubts at both right and left-back.

Hector Bellerin has been out on loan at Real Betis this season and seems unlikely to be in the first-team picture again, meaning Spence could be useful to challenge Takehiro Tomiyasu for a place.

On the left, Kieran Tierney has had repeated injury problems at the Emirates Stadium, with youngster Nuno Tavares not currently looking the most convincing and reliable backup option.

Spence looks like he could be a top talent, and although United don’t currently seem to be in for him, they could do well to take advantage of the fact that he supports them.

The Red Devils would surely view the England Under-21 international as an upgrade on the unconvincing Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, while Luke Shaw and Alex Telles have also both been below par at left-back.

Tottenham are also linked with Spence and could be a good next move for him, though one imagines securing Champions League football could be quite important to persuade him when he has so many other big names keeping tabs on him.