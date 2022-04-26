Arsenal target given approval by Rio Ferdinand and Pep Guardiola

Arsenal are clearly on the hunt for a new striker this summer – manager Mikel Arteta has said as much.

Amidst links to Tammy Abraham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been touted as a potential signing for Arsenal, particularly if Erling Haaland were to arrive at the Etihad Stadium.

As Football London point out, Arteta had stated that they were after a forward who could reliably put the ball in the net. An understandable viewpoint given that Arsenal have been relying on Alexandre Lacazette for most of the season, who has just four goals to his name in the Premier League. With his contract up in the summer and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already out the door, there is certainly space for another forward.

Jesus might be that forward. He scored four goals in just one match against Watford at the weekend, with manager Pep Guardiola praising him on BT Sport before Manchester City’s Champions League match with Real Madrid.

“It is hard to drop him after scoring four goals. It is not just about the four goals, Gabriel is so reliable for many different things, not just scoring goals.”

Pundit Rio Ferdinand backed up Guardiola’s praise, saying that the general perception didn’t add up to what he saw.

“I think he (Jesus) falls into the category of where some fans think he is not a number nine for Manchester City, but I guarantee if you ask all the players in that City dressing room and asked would you have him in their team, of course, you would. He works hard, he is committed, he scores goals and drags players out to create space for other players.”

As it happened, Jesus continued his good form in the match they were covering, scoring in the 11th minute to give City a two-goal lead. Given their start, fans and manager alike will have been frustrated the match finished 4-3, leaving Real Madrid very much alive in the tie.