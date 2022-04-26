Desperate Arsenal scrambling to bank £25million from failed transfer

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Nicolas Pepe this summer after his struggles at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ivory Coast international is no longer a regular in Mikel Arteta’s first-team after a total lack of impact for the Gunners, who now seem prepared to cash in on their record signing at a huge loss.

Pepe looked a huge talent when he joined Arsenal for £72million (fee via BBC Sport) back in 2019, but he’s managed just 27 goals in 109 appearances for the north London club – a big drop-off for him considering he netted 23 times in 42 games in his final season at former club Lille.

According to the Sun, Arsenal are now desperate to avoid Pepe’s value plummeting even further and will accept £25m to let him go this summer.

Arteta has other attacking talent like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli firmly ahead of Pepe in the pecking order, so it’s not too surprising that there seems to be no way back for him at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s biggest problem may be finding a buyer for Pepe, as it’s hard to imagine there’ll be much interest in a player who’s performed so poorly for the last three years.