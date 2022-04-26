Arsenal have found out how much they will have to pay to prise Tammy Abraham away from Roma.

Abraham moved to Italy last summer after Chelsea decided to replace him with Romelu Lukaku. The move hasn’t worked out so far, with Lukaku struggling to readapt to life in England.

The England international has pushed on at Roma, and Football.London reports Chelsea do have an €80m buy-back clause in his contract, meaning they can bring him back to the club at any time if they pay the fee.

The report also states that Roma will demand the same figure from Arsenal if they are to attempt to sign the 24-year-old.

Tammy Abraham has had a superb season at Roma.

Abraham has managed 24 goals this season, more than he ever scored in one campaign for Chelsea. A move to Stamford Bridge seems unlikely for Abraham, as they failed to give him regular opportunities.

Would Abraham fit in at Arsenal?

Arsenal currently have two first-team strikers in Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, but both are out of contract this summer. The former has played the majority of games this season but has struggled in front of goal.

What the French forward does bring to the team is acting as a focal point to play off and allow the attacking midfielders to run in behind. Abraham offers more of a physical presence, as well as having a bigger impact in terms of goals.

The England international is more of a complete striker than Lacazette, who struggles physically and has lost his finishing touch this season.